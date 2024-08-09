Cerca nel sito
 
China: Agreement between Italian government and Dongfeng for a new automotive plant

August 08, 2024_ The Italian government is in advanced stages of talks with Dongfeng Group to build a new plant in Italy. Italy is expected to...

09 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 08, 2024_ The Italian government is in advanced stages of talks with Dongfeng Group to build a new plant in Italy. Italy is expected to participate with a minority stake in the investment, which will also involve Italian automotive component companies. Dongfeng, known for its expansion in the European market, has already started discussions with the Italian government to identify potential production sites. The news was reported by nbd.com.cn, highlighting China's growing interest in the Italian automotive market. This development could further strengthen economic ties between Italy and China, with potential benefits for the Italian automotive industry.

Tag
Italia component companies ties between Italy settore auto
