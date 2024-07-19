Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
China: Agreement between Renexia and Mingyang for wind project in Sicily

18 July 2024_ Italian company Renexia has announced a potential deal with China's Mingyang Smart Energy for a 2.8GW offshore wind project off the...

China: Agreement between Renexia and Mingyang for wind project in Sicily
19 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

18 July 2024_ Italian company Renexia has announced a potential deal with China's Mingyang Smart Energy for a 2.8GW offshore wind project off the coast of Sicily. Riccardo Toto, general manager of Renexia, and Italian Minister of Economic Development Adolfo Urso recently visited China to discuss details with Zhang Chuanwei, president and CEO of Mingyang. If confirmed, this will be the largest European order for Mingyang, which will supply its innovative OceanX wind turbines. The news was reported by eastwp.net. This project, called Med Wind, represents a significant step in energy cooperation between Italy and China.

