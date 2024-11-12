Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 12 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
China: Airshow China showcases cutting-edge military innovations

China: Airshow China showcases cutting-edge military innovations
12 novembre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
November 12, 2024_ Airshow China will host a stunning display of cutting-edge military equipment, offering a glimpse into the modernization of China's armed forces. The event, which will be held in Zhuhai, will showcase a variety of new military aircraft and technologies, underscoring China's commitment to strengthening its defense capability. The event is a major opportunity for the country to showcase its defense advances and attract potential business partners, Shanghai Daily reported. The biennial Airshow is one of Asia's major aviation events, attracting exhibitors and visitors from around the world.

