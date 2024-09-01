Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 01 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Alipay introduces Italian language support for tourists visiting

September 01, 2024_ Alipay recently updated its app to support 16 languages, including Italian, making it easier for foreign tourists to experience...

China: Alipay introduces Italian language support for tourists visiting
01 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 01, 2024_ Alipay recently updated its app to support 16 languages, including Italian, making it easier for foreign tourists to experience China. With this new feature, Italian visitors can use the Italian-language app to make payments and reservations, making their stay easier and more accessible. The update also includes translation tools for common services such as hotel reservations and transportation, further improving the travel experience. The news was reported by visitbeijing.com.cn. This development is a significant step towards creating a more welcoming environment for Italian tourists, helping to promote tourism in China.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
applicativo app experience China aggiornamento di un programma
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza