China: Alipay introduces Italian language support for tourists visiting

September 01, 2024_ Alipay recently updated its app to support 16 languages, including Italian, making it easier for foreign tourists to experience China. With this new feature, Italian visitors can use the Italian-language app to make payments and reservations, making their stay easier and more accessible. The update also includes translation tools for common services such as hotel reservations and transportation, further improving the travel experience. The news was reported by visitbeijing.com.cn. This development is a significant step towards creating a more welcoming environment for Italian tourists, helping to promote tourism in China.