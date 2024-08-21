China: Alipay supports Italian for tourists visiting

August 21, 2024_ Alipay has launched a new version of its app that supports Italian, making payments easier for Italian tourists in China. This initiative is part of a broader effort to attract visitors from visa-free countries by making the travel experience in China more accessible. Italian users can now use the Italian-language app to book hotels and translate services, improving their travel experience. The news was reported by ce.cn, highlighting the importance of China in promoting international tourism. By expanding payment services, Alipay aims to make China an increasingly welcoming destination for foreign travelers.