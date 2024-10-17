China: Amplifon expands its presence in the Chinese hearing solutions market

October 16, 2024_ Amplifon, a global leader in hearing solutions and an Italian company founded in 1950, is expanding its network in China, where it has over 400 stores. With a mission focused on improving the quality of life through hearing restoration, Amplifon is positioned as one of the main players in the sector, with a 13% market share globally. The company, headquartered in Milan, is actively engaged in technological innovation and service customization, aiming to offer a tailored audiology experience to customers. The news is reported by globaltimes.cn. Amplifon, listed on the stock exchange and included in the MIB ESG index, continues to invest in sustainability and innovation to improve the lives of people around the world.