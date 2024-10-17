Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:54
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Amplifon expands its presence in the Chinese hearing solutions market

October 16, 2024_ Amplifon, a global leader in hearing solutions and an Italian company founded in 1950, is expanding its network in China, where it...

China: Amplifon expands its presence in the Chinese hearing solutions market
17 ottobre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 16, 2024_ Amplifon, a global leader in hearing solutions and an Italian company founded in 1950, is expanding its network in China, where it has over 400 stores. With a mission focused on improving the quality of life through hearing restoration, Amplifon is positioned as one of the main players in the sector, with a 13% market share globally. The company, headquartered in Milan, is actively engaged in technological innovation and service customization, aiming to offer a tailored audiology experience to customers. The news is reported by globaltimes.cn. Amplifon, listed on the stock exchange and included in the MIB ESG index, continues to invest in sustainability and innovation to improve the lives of people around the world.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
.it .net where it inchiesta
Vedi anche
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza