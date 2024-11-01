Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 01 Novembre 2024
China: Anti-Money Laundering Operation in an Italian E-Commerce Company
01 novembre 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
October 31, 2024_ The Italian Guardia di Finanza has carried out a precautionary seizure operation in Milan, blocking assets worth €5 million. The action was taken against an e-commerce company suspected of money laundering and tax fraud, with charges of issuing false invoices to evade taxes. Two suspects, an Italian and a Chinese citizen, are involved, and authorities have frozen assets including bank accounts and real estate. This operation highlights Italy's commitment to fighting illicit activities in the e-commerce sector, as reported by huarenjie.com. The action underscores the importance of international cooperation in the fight against financial crime.

