China: Armani Files Trademark Infringement Case Against Local Firms

August 19, 2024_ Italian fashion house Armani has filed a lawsuit against three Chinese companies for infringing the trademark "ARMANI." The trademark, registered in 1995, was the subject of a licensing agreement that allows Armani to protect its rights in China. The accused companies allegedly used the trademark without authorization, creating confusion among Chinese consumers. The lawsuit highlights the importance of protecting Italian trademarks in the Chinese market, as reported by ciplawyer.cn. This case underscores the growing attention of Italian companies to protect their intellectual property rights in an increasingly competitive international context.