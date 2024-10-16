Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
China: Artificial Intelligence Transforms Job Market

China: Artificial Intelligence Transforms Job Market
16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
October 16, 2024_ The emergence of artificial intelligence is causing significant changes in the labor market in China. Experts warn that workers need to upgrade their skills to meet the new challenges and opportunities created by AI. Companies are investing in training programs to help employees adapt to this changing landscape, which is essential to maintaining global competitiveness. This shift is seen as a crucial step in addressing the challenges of the future. The news is reported by China Daily. The focus on training and upgrading skills is crucial as AI rapidly transforms various industries.

