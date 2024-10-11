Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
China: ASEAN Free Trade Area Version 3.0 Negotiations Completed

October 11, 2024_ China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) announced on Thursday the substantial conclusion of negotiations on...

China: ASEAN Free Trade Area Version 3.0 Negotiations Completed
October 11, 2024_ China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) announced on Thursday the substantial conclusion of negotiations on the Version 3.0 Free Trade Area. At the 27th China-ASEAN Summit, Premier Li Qiang stressed the importance of this achievement in strengthening economic integration and pragmatic cooperation between the two regions. The parties agreed that the progress achieved demonstrates their commitment to maintaining a rules-based trading environment despite international challenges. The news was reported by China Daily. This agreement represents a significant step for the two regions, which together have more than 2 billion people, in building markets of extraordinary scale.

