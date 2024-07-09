Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:31
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Assets worth 250,000 euros seized from a Chinese citizen in Verona

8 July 2024_ A Chinese citizen residing in Verona was involved in an investigation for the use of false invoices, resulting in the seizure of assets...

China: Assets worth 250,000 euros seized from a Chinese citizen in Verona
09 luglio 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

8 July 2024_ A Chinese citizen residing in Verona was involved in an investigation for the use of false invoices, resulting in the seizure of assets worth 250,000 euros. The fake invoices were issued by companies in the low-cost clothing sector, with fictitious offices in Tuscany, managed by Chinese citizens. The operation was conducted by the Venice Financial Police on the orders of the Verona court, revealing a complex system of tax evasion. The woman ran a commercial business in Verona, recording fictitious expenses of over 381,000 euros. huarenjie.com reports it. The investigation led to the seizure of the woman's financial and real estate assets, highlighting the extent of the phenomenon of false invoices in Italy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
assets worth assets attività a Chinese citizen residing
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza