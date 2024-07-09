China: Assets worth 250,000 euros seized from a Chinese citizen in Verona

8 July 2024_ A Chinese citizen residing in Verona was involved in an investigation for the use of false invoices, resulting in the seizure of assets worth 250,000 euros. The fake invoices were issued by companies in the low-cost clothing sector, with fictitious offices in Tuscany, managed by Chinese citizens. The operation was conducted by the Venice Financial Police on the orders of the Verona court, revealing a complex system of tax evasion. The woman ran a commercial business in Verona, recording fictitious expenses of over 381,000 euros. huarenjie.com reports it. The investigation led to the seizure of the woman's financial and real estate assets, highlighting the extent of the phenomenon of false invoices in Italy.