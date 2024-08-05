Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 05 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Attention to the mental health of young people is growing

05 August 2024_ In China, attention towards the mental health of young people is increasing, with new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education....

China: Attention to the mental health of young people is growing
05 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

05 August 2024_ In China, attention towards the mental health of young people is increasing, with new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education. These guidelines aim to provide psychological support services in schools, emphasizing the importance of early intervention and collaboration between schools, parents and mental health professionals. Zhang Haimei, mother of a boy with mental health problems, found help through school counseling services, which also improved her understanding of her son's condition. Growing awareness and support for youth mental health have become crucial issues in China, as reported by China Daily. The new initiatives aim to ensure that young people receive the support they need to address their mental health challenges.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
In China Cina guidelines scuola
Vedi anche
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza