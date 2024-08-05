China: Attention to the mental health of young people is growing

05 August 2024_ In China, attention towards the mental health of young people is increasing, with new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education. These guidelines aim to provide psychological support services in schools, emphasizing the importance of early intervention and collaboration between schools, parents and mental health professionals. Zhang Haimei, mother of a boy with mental health problems, found help through school counseling services, which also improved her understanding of her son's condition. Growing awareness and support for youth mental health have become crucial issues in China, as reported by China Daily. The new initiatives aim to ensure that young people receive the support they need to address their mental health challenges.