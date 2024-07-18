Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
China: Authorities issue removal orders at two luxury developments

18 luglio 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
July 18, 2024_ Chinese authorities have issued dozens of removal orders at two high-end real estate developments. The orders concern alleged violations of building and safety regulations. The affected developments are located in prestigious areas and are known for their luxury homes. The authorities are intensifying checks to ensure compliance with planning and safety laws. The South China Morning Post reports it. The developments involved are located in Beijing and Shanghai, two of China's most important cities.

