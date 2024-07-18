China: Authorities issue removal orders at two luxury developments

July 18, 2024_ Chinese authorities have issued dozens of removal orders at two high-end real estate developments. The orders concern alleged...
July 18, 2024_ Chinese authorities have issued dozens of removal orders at two high-end real estate developments. The orders concern alleged violations of building and safety regulations. The affected developments are located in prestigious areas and are known for their luxury homes. The authorities are intensifying checks to ensure compliance with planning and safety laws. The South China Morning Post reports it. The developments involved are located in Beijing and Shanghai, two of China's most important cities.