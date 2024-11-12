Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 12 Novembre 2024
China: AVIC Delivers New Space Shuttle to China Manned Space Agency
12 novembre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
November 12, 2024_ Aviation Industry Corp of China (AVIC) announced that it has acquired a new customer, the China Manned Space Agency, to supply a space shuttle. The shuttle, designed to improve efficiency and reduce costs, is expected to become operational by 2025. Designed by the Chengdu Institute of Aeronautics Design and Research in Sichuan Province, the shuttle will have multiple uses, including transporting astronauts and cargo. Zhang Jian, deputy general manager of AVIC, said that the vehicle will be able to take off and land like an airplane, facilitating the transportation of materials between Earth and space. The news was reported by China Daily. This development represents a significant step for China in the space sector, highlighting the country's commitment to expanding its space exploration capabilities.

