China: Baidu's robot taxis on the rise in Wuhan

July 13, 2024_ Baidu's 'Robotaxi' autonomous taxi service is becoming increasingly popular in Wuhan, with a significant increase in orders thanks to its competitive pricing and innovative experience. However, the growth of the service has raised concerns among traditional taxi and rental car drivers, who fear for their jobs. Baidu reported that 70% of orders in April were for fully autonomous vehicles, with a goal of reaching 100% in the coming quarters. According to news site news.sina.cn, the service is currently operating in 11 Chinese cities, including Beijing, Wuhan, Chongqing, Shenzhen and Shanghai. Despite the success, there are still challenges to address, such as security and service optimization.