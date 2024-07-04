Cerca nel sito
 
China: Bampo conquers Milan and Paris with the charm of oriental art

July 3, 2024_ Chinese handbag brand Bampo recently presented a spectacular fashion show in Guangzhou, celebrating its success at Milan and Paris...

China: Bampo conquers Milan and Paris with the charm of oriental art
04 luglio 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 3, 2024_ Chinese handbag brand Bampo recently presented a spectacular fashion show in Guangzhou, celebrating its success at Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks. The collection, characterized by an original design that blends oriental art with western elegance, has received numerous international awards, including the prestigious Italian 'A Design' award. The show was attended by numerous fashion enthusiasts and highlighted the growing influence of Chinese culture on the global scene. The event was supported by the Guangzhou government and included the use of advanced technology such as Sony video cameras to capture every detail. Thewanxiang.com reports it. The show further consolidated Bampo's position as an ambassador of Chinese culture in the fashion world.

