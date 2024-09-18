China: Beijing accepts foreign bank cards for payments on public transport

September 18, 2024_ Beijing becomes the first city in mainland China to support the use of foreign bank cards for public transportation payments. The city's metro system has updated its payment methods to meet the needs of foreign visitors and expatriates. The move is part of broader efforts to improve services ahead of the upcoming Asian Games and to enhance the Chinese capital's international image. Passengers can now use cards issued by Visa, Mastercard and other international providers to pay for rides on all 27 metro lines, China Daily reported. A fare reduction initiative for international visitors is also planned to be introduced in October to further enhance their travel experience in Beijing.