China: Beijing announces 4 trillion yuan support for real estate sector

October 18, 2024_ Beijing said the real estate sector had hit a "bottom" and pledged expanded support, raising financing to 4 trillion yuan ($548.4 billion). Despite the optimistic statements, sentiment remains fragile due to continued price declines in the sector. Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong highlighted signs of a slight recovery in house sales and prices over the past two months. Ni said the government will do "everything possible" to implement policies to support the market, the South China Morning Post reported. The government measures are aimed at stabilizing a crucial sector for the Chinese economy, which has faced significant challenges in recent years.