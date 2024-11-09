China: Beijing announces 6 trillion yuan stimulus package to support economy

November 9, 2024_ The Chinese government has introduced a 6 trillion yuan (about $816.9 billion) stimulus package to address hidden debt of local governments and promote economic growth. The measure, which will take effect immediately, aims to significantly reduce hidden debt, which is considered a key obstacle to the country's economic recovery. Finance Minister Liu Kun said the new fund will be used to resolve local debt, which was estimated at about 15.3 trillion yuan at the end of last year, the South China Morning Post reported. The move is seen as a key step to improve the liquidity and investment capacity of local governments, which are responsible for major infrastructure projects in China.