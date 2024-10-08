China: Beijing Announces New Policies in Favor of Hong Kong

October 8, 2024_ Beijing will introduce new policies to support Hong Kong, including easing travel restrictions for tourists from mainland China and boosting financial cooperation. The measures are designed to boost Hong Kong's economy and strengthen ties with the mainland. The policies aim to create a more favorable environment for trade and tourism, thereby contributing to the region's economic recovery, the South China Morning Post reported. The new initiatives come amid growing Chinese government focus on the economic well-being of Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China with a highly developed economy.