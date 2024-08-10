China: Beijing asks WTO to intervene on electric car tariffs

August 10, 2024_ China has officially requested intervention from the World Trade Organization (WTO) to resolve escalating trade tensions with the European Union over tariffs on electric cars. The Chinese government argues that the EU's tariffs are unfair and harmful to its auto industry, accusing Europe of protectionism. European authorities justify the tariffs by citing concerns about state subsidies and market distortions. WTO intervention could lead to a resolution, but the process is expected to be long and complex, as reported by the South China Morning Post. Chinese electric cars are at the center of this dispute, amid growing global competition in the auto sector. The situation highlights the challenges China faces as it seeks to expand its presence in the European market.