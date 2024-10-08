China: Beijing condemns Karachi terror attack that kills two Chinese citizens

08 October 2024_ China has strongly condemned a terrorist attack in Karachi, Pakistan, that killed two Chinese nationals. The attack, which took place on Sunday evening, targeted a convoy of the Port Qasim Electric Power Company near Jinnah International Airport. The Chinese government has called on Islamabad to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure the safety of Chinese nationals in the country. China will continue to support Pakistan in its efforts to counter terrorism, the South China Morning Post reported. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his commitment to protecting Chinese nationals and has launched an investigation to identify those responsible for the attack.