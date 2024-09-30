Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
China: Beijing condemns killing of Hezbollah leader, calls for calm in Lebanon

September 29, 2024_ China expresses concern over the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon on September 27....

30 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
September 29, 2024_ China expresses concern over the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon on September 27. The Chinese government condemned the invasion of Lebanese sovereignty and called for a halt to actions that endanger innocent civilians. Beijing urged the parties involved, especially Israel, to take immediate measures to reduce tensions and prevent an escalation of the conflict. The statement was made by a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported by Shanghai Daily. Hezbollah is a Lebanese militant and political organization, considered a key player in the Middle East conflict, while Israel is a major player in the region, often embroiled in tensions with Hezbollah.

