Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 01 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Beijing condemns the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

01 August 2024_ The Chinese government has strongly condemned the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, leader of Hamas, which occurred in an Israeli air...

China: Beijing condemns the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
01 agosto 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 August 2024_ The Chinese government has strongly condemned the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, leader of Hamas, which occurred in an Israeli air strike in Gaza. Beijing warned that this killing could lead to further chaos in the region and called the action a violation of international law. Furthermore, China called for an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of peace talks between Israel and Palestine, underlining the importance of dialogue for a lasting solution. The news was reported by South China Morning Post. China's condemnation comes against a backdrop of growing international tension, with many nations calling for de-escalation and respect for human rights in the region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
air strike in Gaza lasting solution the news was reported by South China Morning Post Hamas
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza