China: Beijing condemns the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

01 August 2024_ The Chinese government has strongly condemned the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, leader of Hamas, which occurred in an Israeli air strike in Gaza. Beijing warned that this killing could lead to further chaos in the region and called the action a violation of international law. Furthermore, China called for an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of peace talks between Israel and Palestine, underlining the importance of dialogue for a lasting solution. The news was reported by South China Morning Post. China's condemnation comes against a backdrop of growing international tension, with many nations calling for de-escalation and respect for human rights in the region.