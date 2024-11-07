China: Beijing congratulates Trump on victory in US presidential election

November 6, 2024_ Republican candidate Donald Trump has won the 2024 US presidential election, receiving congratulations from the Chinese Foreign Ministry. China expressed respect for the American people's choice and said it will continue to manage bilateral relations with the United States based on the principles of mutual respect and cooperation. Trump has vowed to work for the country's recovery and has secured enough Electoral College votes to become the 47th president of the United States, Xinhua reported. The election has been marked by deep divisions and public concern, with a high percentage of Americans fearing possible violence following the election results.