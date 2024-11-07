Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 07 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Beijing congratulates Trump on victory in US presidential election

November 6, 2024_ Republican candidate Donald Trump has won the 2024 US presidential election, receiving congratulations from the Chinese Foreign...

China: Beijing congratulates Trump on victory in US presidential election
07 novembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 6, 2024_ Republican candidate Donald Trump has won the 2024 US presidential election, receiving congratulations from the Chinese Foreign Ministry. China expressed respect for the American people's choice and said it will continue to manage bilateral relations with the United States based on the principles of mutual respect and cooperation. Trump has vowed to work for the country's recovery and has secured enough Electoral College votes to become the 47th president of the United States, Xinhua reported. The election has been marked by deep divisions and public concern, with a high percentage of Americans fearing possible violence following the election results.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
US presidential election Stati Uniti d'America Donald Trump has won
Vedi anche
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto
Manovra 2025, primo giorno di audizioni a Montecitorio
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza