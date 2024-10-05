Cerca nel sito
 
China: Beijing criticizes new EU tariffs on electric vehicles

October 5, 2024_ China's Ministry of Commerce has expressed concern over the European Union's new tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, stressing...

05 ottobre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
October 5, 2024_ China's Ministry of Commerce has expressed concern over the European Union's new tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, stressing that this could undermine Chinese companies' confidence in investing and cooperating with European partners. Despite Beijing's opposition, bilateral negotiations could continue until October 30 to try to avoid the tariff increase. The ministry urged the EU to respect the consensus reached and protect free trade in the clean energy sector. According to experts, this EU decision is a typical case of trade protectionism that harms both Chinese companies and European consumers, as reported by China Daily. Technical discussions between China and the EU are scheduled for November, while companies such as Zhejiang Geely, owner of brands such as Volvo and Polestar, fear a negative impact on sales in Europe.

