Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
China: Beijing hosts reconciliation meeting between Palestinian groups

July 24, 2024_ Fourteen Palestinian groups, including Hamas and Fatah, signed the Beijing Declaration during a reconciliation meeting hosted by...

24 luglio 2024 | 13.17
July 24, 2024_ Fourteen Palestinian groups, including Hamas and Fatah, signed the Beijing Declaration during a reconciliation meeting hosted by China. This meeting is considered a turning point in internal Palestinian relations, as Hamas and Fatah have been rivals since 2006, the year Hamas took control of Gaza. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi underlined the importance of Palestinian unity for a future solution to the conflict. Representatives of Hamas and Fatah expressed gratitude to China for its support, hoping for a quick resolution of the Palestinian issue, as reported by South China Morning Post. China thus confirms itself as a peace mediator in the region, after having already facilitated an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran last year.

