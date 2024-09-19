Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
September 19, 2024_ China has announced new sanctions against nine US military companies, in response to the US State Department’s recent approval of...

China: Beijing imposes new sanctions on nine US military firms
19 settembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 19, 2024_ China has announced new sanctions against nine US military companies, in response to the US State Department’s recent approval of a sale of F-16 fighter jet parts to Taiwan. The sanctions were imposed after the US Department of Defense announced the sale, which Beijing views as interference in its internal affairs and a threat to its sovereignty. The sanctioned companies include Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, known for their involvement in arms sales to Taiwan. China’s Foreign Ministry said it will continue to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security interests, China Daily reported. Taiwan is an island that China considers part of its territory, while the US has historically supported Taiwan’s self-determination, creating tensions between the two nations.

