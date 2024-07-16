July 16, 2024_ Beijing has stepped up efforts to expose young students to defense activities, including educational programs and visits to military facilities. The initiative aims to strengthen patriotism and national security awareness among the younger generation. Schools in Beijing are working with the military to organize events and lessons that illustrate the importance of national defense. This program is part of a broader strategy by the Chinese government to promote defense education among young people. The South China Morning Post reports it. The initiative reflects China's commitment to preparing young people to understand and support the country's security policies.