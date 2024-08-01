China: Beijing introduces a pass to facilitate travel for foreign tourists

01 August 2024_ Beijing plans to launch a pass for foreign visitors, making it easier to explore the city without obstacles. The pass will integrate an international digital payment platform, allowing tourists to pay for various public transport and services. The pass is expected to be available later this year and will be accessible via an app that will provide information on tourist attractions, hotels and restaurants. According to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, this initiative aims to improve Beijing's image as an international tourist destination. The news was reported by China Daily. The pass will be available for short- and long-term visitors and will help promote Beijing as a welcoming city for tourists.