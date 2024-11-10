Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 10 Novembre 2024
China: Beijing Invites Real Estate Magnates to Support Hong Kong Development
10 novembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
November 10, 2024_ Beijing's representative for Hong Kong affairs urged real estate tycoons to support the government's development projects, such as the Northern Metropolis, by actively participating in tenders. Xia stressed the importance of recognizing their responsibilities and taking concrete action to promote the city's economic development. At the meeting, Secretary for Home Affairs and Youth Affairs Alice Mak highlighted the shared pressure of all participants, including Chief Executive John Lee and Chief Secretary Eric Chan. The business sector responded positively, promising to work for the good of Hong Kong, the Sunday Morning Post reported. This meeting is the first high-level dialogue between Beijing and Hong Kong business leaders since the start of the pandemic.

