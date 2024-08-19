Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
China: Beijing promises more support for private sector to revive economy
19 agosto 2024
August 19, 2024_ The Chinese government has announced a commitment to provide more support to the private sector, abandoning one-size-fits-all measures to stimulate domestic demand. At a meeting of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), officials stressed the importance of ensuring equal access to policies and resources for private enterprises. Premier Li Qiang confirmed the intention to take effective measures to address economic pressure, as the private sector accounts for more than 60% of China's GDP and 80% of urban employment. The NDRC reiterated its commitment to supporting the private sector amid the economic slowdown, as reported by South China Morning Post. The NDRC is the government body responsible for economic planning in China, which is key to managing the country's economic policies.

