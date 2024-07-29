China: Beijing promotes peace in Ukraine and in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

July 29, 2024_ China made significant progress in the past week to broker peace in two major global crises: Ukraine and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Chinese envoys continued to travel abroad, holding talks to further facilitate peace and development. Experts and officials pointed out that Beijing's sustained efforts are bearing fruit, contributing to China's proposed comprehensive security initiative. These practical actions aim to create a favorable external environment for China's progress towards modernization. China Daily reports it. China, a key player in international diplomacy, is seeking to position itself as a mediator in complex conflicts, reflecting its growing role on the global stage.