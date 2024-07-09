China: Beijing proposes new rules for self-driving cars

9 July 2024_ Beijing presented a draft regulation for the use of self-driving cars in public and private transport services. The proposal includes the use of autonomous vehicles for buses, taxis, car rentals and freight transport, excluding the transport of dangerous goods. The regulation also aims to integrate these vehicles into shuttle services, urban cleaning and security patrolling. The draft was published on the official website of the Beijing Department of Industry and Information Technology. According to caixin.com, this initiative represents a significant step towards the innovation and modernization of urban transportation in China.