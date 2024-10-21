Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 21 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Beijing renews itself and aims to become a global hub of technological innovation

October 20, 2024_ Beijing, the capital of China, is undergoing a major urban renewal phase, with projects aimed at improving the quality of life of...

China: Beijing renews itself and aims to become a global hub of technological innovation
21 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 20, 2024_ Beijing, the capital of China, is undergoing a major urban renewal phase, with projects aimed at improving the quality of life of residents and promoting technological innovation. The recently renovated streets of Chaoyangmen offer more space and modern amenities, while the local government has implemented an eco-friendly public transport system, with 95% of buses powered by clean energy. Beijing is also establishing itself as a global hub for technology companies, with industrial parks hosting thousands of innovative companies. The news is reported by english.news.cn. The city, with a population of around 22 million, continues to evolve, combining history and modernity, and is preparing to host international events and attract investment in the high-tech sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
technology companies Pechino news itself compagnia
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza