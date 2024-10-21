China: Beijing renews itself and aims to become a global hub of technological innovation

October 20, 2024_ Beijing, the capital of China, is undergoing a major urban renewal phase, with projects aimed at improving the quality of life of residents and promoting technological innovation. The recently renovated streets of Chaoyangmen offer more space and modern amenities, while the local government has implemented an eco-friendly public transport system, with 95% of buses powered by clean energy. Beijing is also establishing itself as a global hub for technology companies, with industrial parks hosting thousands of innovative companies. The news is reported by english.news.cn. The city, with a population of around 22 million, continues to evolve, combining history and modernity, and is preparing to host international events and attract investment in the high-tech sector.