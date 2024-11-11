China: Beijing Strengthens Maritime Management Around Huangyan Island

November 11, 2024_ China has announced the baselines for the territorial sea adjacent to Huangyan Island, a step to strengthen maritime governance and counter the Philippines' violations. China's Foreign Ministry said the delimitation is in accordance with international law and common practices. Huangyan Island is considered an integral part of China's territory, and China firmly opposes the recent Philippine law that undermines its territorial sovereignty. China will continue to defend its maritime and territorial rights in accordance with the law, China Daily reported. Huangyan Island, also known as Scarborough Shoal, is a disputed atoll in the South China Sea, rich in marine resources and of great strategic importance.