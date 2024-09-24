Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
China: Beijing Surpasses Singapore in Talent Attractiveness in Five Key Sectors

September 24, 2024_ A recent global survey has revealed that Beijing has overtaken Singapore as the most attractive city for fresh talent in five...

24 settembre 2024 | 12.19
September 24, 2024_ A recent global survey has revealed that Beijing has overtaken Singapore as the most attractive city for fresh talent in five strategic sectors, including technology and finance. The research highlighted how the Chinese capital is emerging as an innovation hub, thanks to significant investments in infrastructure and job opportunities. Singapore, while maintaining a strong reputation, has seen a decline in its competitiveness compared to Beijing, which continues to attract highly skilled professionals. This change could affect the dynamics of the labor market in the Asian region. The news was reported by South China Morning Post. Beijing, the capital of China, is known for its growing economic and cultural influence, while Singapore is a major financial and commercial center in Southeast Asia.

