China: Beijing warns against closing Hong Kong trade offices in US

Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:28
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

September 12, 2024_ Chinese authorities have warned that a proposal by the US House of Representatives to close Hong Kong's trade offices in the US...

12 settembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
September 12, 2024_ Chinese authorities have warned that a proposal by the US House of Representatives to close Hong Kong's trade offices in the US could trigger countermeasures. The proposal has drawn widespread condemnation from Hong Kong officials and academics, who call it a "futile" and "politically biased" move. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China firmly opposes the legislation, which seeks to impose stricter rules on Hong Kong. China says such efforts are a hostile stance that will harm the interests of US and international businesses. The news was reported by China Daily. Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China, known for its free economic system and international trade relations.

