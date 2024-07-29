China: Beijing's Axial Center enters UNESCO's World Heritage list

29 July 2024_ The Beijing Axial Center was recently added to the UNESCO World Heritage List during the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee in New Delhi, India. This recognition celebrates the historical and architectural importance of this ensemble of palaces, public buildings and gardens that defines the layout of the ancient Chinese capital area. With this inscription, the Axial Center becomes China's 59th World Heritage site, highlighting the country's outstanding cultural value. The news was reported by China Daily. The Axial Center is a symbol of Chinese urban planning and represents the ideal order of the capital, reflecting centuries of history and culture.