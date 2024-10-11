China: Bill to boost private economy marks breakthrough

October 11, 2024_ China has launched public consultation on a draft law to promote the private economy, a crucial sector for national growth. Reflecting the government's support for private enterprises, the initiative aims to provide legal protection and clarify government responsibilities. The draft law, drafted by the Ministry of Justice and the National Development and Reform Commission, will be open for comments until November 8. Experts say this is China's first basic legislation for the development of the private economy, aimed at creating an environment conducive to fair competition and technological innovation. The news was reported by China Daily. The law, consisting of 77 articles, promotes fair market access for private enterprises and aims to stimulate their participation in various sectors.