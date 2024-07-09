Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 09 Luglio 2024
China: Bottega Veneta celebrates Qixi with a tribute to Italy

China: Bottega Veneta celebrates Qixi with a tribute to Italy
09 luglio 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
9 July 2024_ Bottega Veneta launched its advertising campaign for Qixi 2024 today, involving brand ambassadors Zhou Yutong, Mika and Du Juan. The campaign, directed by photographer Yuan Xiaopeng, was shot in the mountains, evoking elements of the Qixi story. Inspired by the legend of the Ponte delle Gazze, the campaign tells of meetings and connections, recalling the Veneto, the Italian region of origin of the brand, historically a crossroads of trade. The campaign uses the Intrecciato technique, symbol of Bottega Veneta, to represent continuous connections. This was reported by the website youngchina.cn. The campaign highlights the importance of the brand's Italian roots and their influence in visual storytelling.

