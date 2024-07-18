China: Bulgari celebrates 75 years of the Serpenti series with an exhibition in Beijing

17 July 2024_ To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Serpenti series, the Italian jewelry house Bulgari launched the 'Serpenti Factory' art project in 2023. Starting in Shanghai, the 'Serpents: Eternal Metamorphosis' exhibition has visited several global cities and will arrive in Beijing on July 18, 2024. This final stop will bring together the most significant works of the tour, exploring the serpent totem through a contemporary lens. According to youngchina.cn, the exhibition will be hosted at the Beijing Art Museum and will include discussions with artists and industry experts. Bulgari, inspired by Roman culture, continues to blend art and jewelry, consolidating its role as an ambassador of Italian aesthetics in the world.