Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Bulgari Celebrates Italian Art at China International Import Expo

November 11, 2024_ Bulgari, the prestigious Italian jewelry brand, participated in the China International Import Expo for the fifth time, presenting...

China: Bulgari Celebrates Italian Art at China International Import Expo
11 novembre 2024 | 13.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 11, 2024_ Bulgari, the prestigious Italian jewelry brand, participated in the China International Import Expo for the fifth time, presenting an exhibition dedicated to the encounter between art and culture. Held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, the event saw Bulgari collaborate with the LVMH group to showcase artworks that celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Italy and China. The theme of the exhibition, "Celebrate Art", highlights the deep connection between the brand and art, while also paying homage to China's cultural heritage. The news was reported by wallstreetcn.com. Bulgari, founded in Rome in 1884, continues to promote cultural dialogue between Italy and China, helping to strengthen the ties between the two nations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
brand and art jewelry brand Cina griffe
Vedi anche
News to go
Lavoro, 5mila nuovi posti per sostenere la digitalizzazione nelle campagne
News to go
Dai tartufi alle castagne, tempo di sagre
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza