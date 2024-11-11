China: Bulgari Celebrates Italian Art at China International Import Expo

November 11, 2024_ Bulgari, the prestigious Italian jewelry brand, participated in the China International Import Expo for the fifth time, presenting an exhibition dedicated to the encounter between art and culture. Held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, the event saw Bulgari collaborate with the LVMH group to showcase artworks that celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Italy and China. The theme of the exhibition, "Celebrate Art", highlights the deep connection between the brand and art, while also paying homage to China's cultural heritage. The news was reported by wallstreetcn.com. Bulgari, founded in Rome in 1884, continues to promote cultural dialogue between Italy and China, helping to strengthen the ties between the two nations.