Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:44
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Bulgaria and China celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations

October 4, 2024_ Bulgaria and China are celebrating the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, with Bulgarian Ambassador to China Andrey...

China: Bulgaria and China celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations
04 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 4, 2024_ Bulgaria and China are celebrating the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, with Bulgarian Ambassador to China Andrey Tehov expressing his country's interest in strengthening ties in various fields, including trade and investment. Bulgaria was the second country to recognize the People's Republic of China, just three days after its founding. Tehov stressed the importance of people-to-people exchanges to foster deeper and more pragmatic cooperation. The celebration of this anniversary is an opportunity for both nations to explore new areas of cooperation. The news is reported by China Daily. Bulgaria, located in the south-east of Europe, has historically maintained friendly relations with China, contributing to a constructive dialogue between the two cultures.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
and China Cina Bulgaria country's interest
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza