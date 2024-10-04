China: Bulgaria and China celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations

October 4, 2024_ Bulgaria and China are celebrating the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, with Bulgarian Ambassador to China Andrey Tehov expressing his country's interest in strengthening ties in various fields, including trade and investment. Bulgaria was the second country to recognize the People's Republic of China, just three days after its founding. Tehov stressed the importance of people-to-people exchanges to foster deeper and more pragmatic cooperation. The celebration of this anniversary is an opportunity for both nations to explore new areas of cooperation. The news is reported by China Daily. Bulgaria, located in the south-east of Europe, has historically maintained friendly relations with China, contributing to a constructive dialogue between the two cultures.