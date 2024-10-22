China: Canton Fair Attracts International Buyers with High-Tech Products

October 22, 2024_ The 136th China Import and Export Fair, known as the Canton Fair, opened its doors in Guangzhou, attracting a large number of international buyers. The event, which covers an area of 1.5 million square meters, showcases 300,000 products, including smart home appliances and new energy vehicles. More than 200,000 buyers from over 210 countries are expected to attend, with an expectation of generating more than US$70 billion in business. The fair will be held in three phases, with the first phase already concluded and subsequent phases scheduled to continue until November 4. The source of this information is China Daily. The Canton Fair is considered the world's largest and most comprehensive trade fair, serving as an important platform for international trade.