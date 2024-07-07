Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 07 Luglio 2024
China: Caravaggio and the Baroque on display in Shanghai

6 July 2024_ The Pudong Art Museum in Shanghai inaugurated the exhibition 'Caravaggio and the Miracles of the Baroque', the first in China dedicated...

China: Caravaggio and the Baroque on display in Shanghai
07 luglio 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
6 July 2024_ The Pudong Art Museum in Shanghai inaugurated the exhibition 'Caravaggio and the Miracles of the Baroque', the first in China dedicated to the famous Italian painter. The exhibition is the result of collaboration with the Borghese Gallery in Rome, which has the largest collection of Caravaggio's works in the world. Among the works on display, six paintings by Caravaggio stand out, including two from the Borghese Gallery and others from Italian museums such as the Uffizi and the National Gallery of Ancient Art in Rome. The exhibition also includes works by other Baroque artists and integrates elements of Baroque architecture and music for an immersive experience. This was reported by shxiaowu.com. The director of the Borghese Gallery, Francesca Cappelletti, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to present Italian art to the Chinese public.

