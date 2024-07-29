China: Caravaggio enchants the Chinese public with 'Mary Magdalene in ecstasy'

28 July 2024_ The work 'Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy' by the famous Italian artist Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio was presented to the Chinese public for the first time, accompanied by the melody of the Chinese song 'Jasmine Flower'. The exhibition, held in Chongqing, highlights the contrast between light and shadow typical of the Baroque, an artistic movement anticipated by Caravaggio. The work, created in 1610, symbolizes the artist's desire for forgiveness in the last days of his life. The news is reported by cgtn.com. The event represents an important opportunity to deepen the cultural dialogue between Italy and China, highlighting the beauty and complexity of Western art in an Asian context.