Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
China: Carlieuklima celebrates Chinese market opportunities for environmental sustainability

China: Carlieuklima celebrates Chinese market opportunities for environmental sustainability
17 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 16, 2024_ Italian heating solutions company Carlieuklima celebrated its commitment to sustainability in China at the Beijing International Services Trade Fair. Yang Siping, director of the Asia-Pacific region, highlighted how China's carbon reduction targets are creating new business opportunities for the company. With a factory in Tianjin, Carlieuklima has already provided customized solutions for various sectors, contributing to the green transformation of Chinese industry. The news was reported by beijingnews.net. Carlieuklima, based in Venice, is a European leader in the heating sector and aims to expand its presence in the Chinese market, responding to the growing demand for energy efficiency.

