China: Cathay Cargo boosts air freight operations to support Hong Kong economy

September 29, 2024_ Cathay Cargo, Hong Kong's national carrier, is expanding its air cargo operations to support the city's economic recovery. Chief Executive Tom Owen announced new services, including flights to the United States, to meet growing demand for high-value goods such as vaccines, lithium batteries and chips. Owen highlighted the importance of the cargo sector in ensuring the seamless transport of essential goods, thus contributing to the post-pandemic recovery. The news was reported by Sunday Morning Post. Cathay Cargo plays a crucial role in connecting Hong Kong with the global market, facilitating the trade and distribution of vital products.