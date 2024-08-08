China: Cathay Pacific announces investment of over HK$100 billion to enhance Hong Kong as a global aviation hub

08 August 2024_ Cathay Pacific Airways has launched an investment initiative of more than HK$100 billion over the next seven years, aimed at strengthening Hong Kong's status as a global aviation hub. The company announced the purchase or addition of 100 aircraft already on order, bringing the total orders to over 100. This plan also includes the purchase of slots for a three-runway system, a new cargo terminal and a new passenger terminal. Cathay president Patrick Healy said the investment is aimed at maintaining Hong Kong as an important aviation hub in the region, while improving the quality of services. The news was reported by South China Morning Post. Cathay Pacific is the national airline of Hong Kong, known for its high-quality services and its crucial role in the Asian aviation industry.